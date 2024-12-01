Jake DeBrusk scores hat trick, including OT game-winner, as Canucks top Red Wings 5-4

DETROIT — Jake DeBrusk scored a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, and goaltender Kevin Lankinen set an NHL record for most consecutive road wins to start a season as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday.

DeBrusk scored two power-play goals in a 43-second span early in the second period and assisted on Erik Brannstrom's goal that tied the game with 3:20 left in regulation. Pius Suter also scored for Vancouver.

Lankinen is now 10-0-0 on the road this season, surpassing previous record-holders Glenn Hall (1965-66) and Cam Talbot (2023-24). Talbot, Detroit's starting goaltender on Sunday, played for Los Angeles last season.

Jonatan Berggren had a goal and an assist, while Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Red Wings.

Talbot left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after making 12 saves. Ville Husso replaced him and made 15 saves, allowing three goals.

Takeaways

Vancouver: The Canucks are 4-1 on their current six-game road trip and 10-2 on the road this season.

Detroit: Tarasenko, the biggest offensive addition the Red Wings made in free agency during the offseason, has scored in back-to-back games after a 16-game drought.

Vancouver Canucks center Pius Suter, second from right, celebrates after his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with center Dakota Joshua (81), defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) and left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Key moment

Penalties to Simon Edvinsson and Justin Holl late in the first period gave Vancouver a 5-on-3 advantage that carried over into the second period. DeBrusk took advantage of Detroit's penalty-kill unit, ranked last in the league, to scored on a tip-in and a rebound.

Key stat

Suter, a fifth-year center who played two seasons with Detroit, has six goals in 11 career games against the Red Wings.

Up next

The Canucks complete a six-game road trip at Minnesota on Tuesday while the Red Wings visit Boston on Tuesday.