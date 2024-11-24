DeBrusk stars as the Canucks hold off the Senators for a 4-3 win

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday night.

Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist for Vancouver in the opener of a six-game trip. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Elias Pettersson had two assists.

Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots.

Ottawa lost its fifth consecutive game. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored.

Sherwood's sixth goal of the season lifted Vancouver to a 4-1 lead 8:41 into the third period.

Giroux scored a power-play goal at 16:29 and Stutzle made it 4-3 with 44 seconds left. But the Senators were unable to complete their late rally.

Vancouver played without defenseman Quinn Hughes for most of the game. He was assessed a boarding major and game misconduct at 12:29 of the first for a hit on Josh Norris that resulted in a facial injury.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save as Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) looks for the rebound during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Justin Tang

Linus Ullmark made 17 saves in the loss.

Frustration set in for Tkachuk in the third period. He took cross-checking, fighting and game misconduct penalties with just over six minutes remaining.

Takeaways

Canucks: It was a rough night for Vancouver's special teams. The Canucks went 1 for 6 on the power play, and the Senators converted two of their three chances with the man advantage.

Senators: Fell to 1-10-1 when giving up the first goal.

Ottawa Senators centre Ridly Greig (71) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen (47) clash along the boards during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Justin Tang

Key moment

The Senators didn’t make the most of a five-minute power play in the first period when Hughes served a boarding major.

Key stat

Ottawa has lost five straight games to Vancouver, giving up four or more goals each game.

Up next

The Canucks travel to Boston to meet the Bruins on Tuesday. Ottawa hosts the Calgary Flames on Monday.