Canucks hold Ovechkin in check, beat Washington 2-1 to end Capitals' winning streak at 6

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Hughes scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks beat NHL-leading Washington 2-1 on Saturday night, keeping Capitals star Alex Ovechkin 20 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's league record.

Hughes has five goals and two assists in a five-game points streak.

Defenseman Filip Hronek added two assists, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 shots.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Washington, capping the scoring midway through the third. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves for the Capitals.

Takeaways

Capitals: Ovechkin tested Lankinen just over four minutes into the game when he launched a rocket from the top of the circle off of a faceoff. Lankinen got his elbow into the puck’s path, sending it up into the netting. On Thursday night, Ovechkin scored an empty-netter for his 875th NHL goal. Gretzky had 894.

Canucks: Coach Rick Tocchet mixed up his forward lines, playing star center Elias Pettersson with wingers Nils Hoglander and Linus Karlsson and moving Pius Suter up to skate between Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland. Defenseman Elias Pettersson, called up from the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks, played his first NHL game.

Key moment

Lindgren was on his way to the bench with just over a minute to go in the game when Canucks’ winger Danton Heinen sailed a shot toward the Washington net. The goalie sprinted back and dove to make a glove save.

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren dives to make a glove save after being caught out of position while skating to the bench for the extra attacker during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Darryl Dyck

Key stat

Hughes has 57 career goals to tie Ed Jovanovski for the sixth among Canucks defenseman.

Up next

The Capitals are at Calgary on Tuesday night. The Canucks are at St. Louis on Monday night to open a three-game trip.