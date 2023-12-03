Jonathan Marchessault scores twice as Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-1

LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Saturday night.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists for the Golden Knights (16-5-4), who were coming off a 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Thursday night. Mark Stone also scored, and Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

The Pacific Division leaders improved to 5-5-3 in their last 13 games.

“The structure has been there all year that has allowed us to stay in games,” Eichel said. “We didn’t stray from it. That’s what has allowed us to get some overtime points and some greasy wins. … Now we’re executing and getting a lead. We’re a tough team when we play with a lead.”

Tom Wilson scored in the third period for Washington (12-7-2), and Darcy Kuemper made 32 stops.

Vegas opened the scoring with a power-play goal 8:53 into the first period. Marchessault beat Kuemper with a wrist shot for his 10th goal of the season.

“I thought our start was fine,” said Washington coach Spencer Carbery. “In the second period, they just took over. We weren’t able to generate nearly enough as we needed to, puck-possession wise.”

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49), center Jack Eichel (9) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate Eichel's goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Marchessault also got an empty-netter with 1:57 left for career goal No. 199.

Eichel scored his 10th goal of the season on a breakaway 7:56 into the second. Stone made it 3-0 just 49 seconds into the third.

“(Eichel’s) a driver,” said Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. “The drivers of teams, they pull everyone along. That’s what they do. They’re those special guys. He’s found some chemistry with (Stone). Stoney needed that.”

Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill didn’t dress for the game because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day after leaving Thursday night’s game against Vancouver in the third period.

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) defends while Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) attempts to pass the puck while falling during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Vegas recalled Jiri Patera from the minors to back up Thompson.

The Capitals recalled goalie Hunter Shepard to back up Kuemper. Charlie Lindgren, who had 38 saves against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, didn’t participate in the Saturday morning skate.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Arizona on Monday night.

Golden Knights: Host St. Louis on Monday night.