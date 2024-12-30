Kane reaches 1,300 points, Red Wings halt four-game slide with 4-2 win over Capitals

DETROIT — Patrick Kane reached the 1,300-point mark and Todd McLellan won for the first time as Detroit's coach in the Red Wings' 4-2 victory over Washington on Sunday.

Kane, who needed two points to reach that mark, had a power-play goal and assist during Detroit's four-goal first period.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and Lucas Raymond added another as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak. Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde prior to Friday's loss to Toronto.

Alex Ovechkin scored for the second consecutive game after missing the previous 16 due to a fractured fibula. The Capitals star forward is 25 goals shy of passing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894.

Nic Dowd had the other Capitals goal. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves but Washington remained one point behind first-place New Jersey in the Eastern Conference.

Takeaways

Capitals: Ovechkin’s 17 goals through his first 20 games this season are tied for the second most he’s scored during the first 20 games of any season. Ovechkin, 39, is in his 20th season.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond celebrates after scoring against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Duane Burleson

Red Wings: The Wings were sharper and more energetic in McLellan's second game behind the bench. They took advantage of a tired Capitals team playing its second game in less than 24 hours.

Key moment

Following Ovechkin's goal, the Red Wings answered 31 seconds later to take a 3-1 lead. DeBrincat scored in front off a backhanded pass from Kane.

Key stat

Kane is the second U.S.-born player to reach 1,300 points, trailing only Mike Modano's 1,374. Kane is also the fourth active player to reach that milestone, joining Ovechkin and Penguins Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Up Next

The Capitals host Boston on Tuesday while the Red Wings host Pittsburgh on Tuesday.