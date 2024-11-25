SportsHockey

Hurricanes goaltender Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after weekend on-ice collision

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) is helped off the...

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) is helped off the ice by head athletic trainer Doug Bennett, left, and linesman David Brisebois (96) after an injury in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday.

Kochetkov was knocked from Saturday's game against Columbus after a collision with teammate Sean Walker. Brind'Amour didn't have an exact timeline for Kochetkov's return for a team already dealing with injury concerns at the position.

“You see some guys bounce back really quick, some guys it takes longer,” Brind'Amour said. “Hopefully it's the bounce-back variety.”

The 25-year-old Kochetkov is 10-2-0 this year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

The Hurricanes said last week that netminder Frederik Andersen would need knee surgery with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks.

Carolina hosts Dallas on Monday night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME