Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings prepare for Game 7

CHICAGO -- It began with a convincing victory for the Blackhawks. Then Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings controlled the action for three straight games, pushing the NHL's top-seeded team to the brink of elimination.

Then there was the response from Chicago, which found its offense in time to take two in a row and grab at least one more home date.

Back and forth. Back and forth. So much rock and roll, and now The Rolling Stones will be the opening act for the dramatic conclusion.

The Blackhawks are set to host the Red Wings in Game 7 on Wednesday, a night after the Stones play the United Center.

"We're excited about the game," Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. "We know it is going to be the toughest game of the series and they're going to be excited as well. We're going to have to play our best game of the year, best game of the series."

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Taking down the stage after Mick Jagger's last strut of the night and preparing the ice for the game will be a massive undertaking, but the Blackhawks aren't worried about the surface. After all, at one point they were a long shot to even get to this point.

After Chicago opened the series with a 4-1 win, Detroit turned up the pressure and Howard made 86 saves in 88 opportunities during a brilliant stretch that pushed the Red Wings to a commanding 3-1 edge.

The Blackhawks regained the momentum with another 4-1 victory in Game 5, and then stayed alive with a 4-3 win in Detroit on Monday night. Now the Red Wings get one day to regroup for their second Game 7 on the road this postseason.

"I mean you've got to feel better about yourself coming off of two wins, but at the same time we're keeping our feet on the ground, the same way we did when we were down 3-1 in the series," Chicago captain Jonathan Toews said. "We know that it's just one game at a time and you can't worry about too many things at once."