Chytil scores twice, Rangers beat skidding Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL — Filip Chytil had two goals and the New York Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat the skidding Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

Chris Kreider snapped a scoreless tie with a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the surging Rangers, who won their third straight and improved to 11-2-1 in their past 14 games.

Jaroslav Halak made 17 saves.

Chytil's first goal made it 3-0 at 13:27 of the second, 59 seconds after Schneider scored. Chytil added a power-play goal into an empty net with 70 seconds left in the third.

Joel Armia scored his first goal of the season 14:46 into the third for the Canadiens, who have lost seven games in a row.

Jake Allen stopped 27 of 30 shots.

UP NEXT

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider reacts after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

Rangers: At the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Canadiens: Host the St. Louis Blues in the second game of a four-game homestand Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports