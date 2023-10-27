Cole Caufield scores in the final minute of overtime as Canadiens rally to beat Blue Jackets 4-3

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored with 43 seconds left in overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Thursday night.

Caufield, who also had two assists, beat Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the glove side with a wrist shot.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists and Mike Matheson had a goal and an assist for Montreal. Sean Monahan also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 31 shots as Montreal overcame an early 2-0 deficit.

Emil Bemstrom scored two power-play goals and Jack Roslovic finished with a goal and two assists for Columbus. Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli, the third pick in June’s draft, was held without a point after coming in with goals in the last two games.

Columbus went 2 for 4 on the power play, while Montreal was 2 for 5.

Tied at 3-all with less than a minute remaining in the third period, Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher took a high-sticking penalty that left Montreal short a man at the end the third period and into overtime. Columbus was unable to score, despite numerous opportunities, and the Canadiens managed to kill the penalty before Caufield netted the winner.

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (22) is congratulated by teammates after his winning goal over the Columbus Blue Jackets during overtime NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Christinne Muschi

Columbus forward Dmitri Voronkov made his NHL debut. The 23-year-old from Russia made an impact early, squaring off against Canadiens tough guy Arber Xhekaj. Voronkov later added an assist on Bemstrom’s second goal for his first NHL point.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Canadiens: Complete a three-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets.