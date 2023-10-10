Connor Bedard and the NHL debut performances of other stars

When Chicago rookie Connor Bedard makes his NHL debut on Tuesday night, he'll do so as the next big thing. The next face of the NHL. The next teenage phenom to skate under the weight of years-long hype. The next "Sid the Kid," if you will.

Of course, the 18-year-old Bedard will be doing so against the original "Sid the Kid" in Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.

How will Bedard perform under the scrutiny of regular-season hockey and teams game-planning against him? Time will tell. But since time starts with the first puck drop just after 8 p.m. Eastern in Pittsburgh (and airing on ESPN and ESPN+), let's see how other former future NHL stars performed in their first game.