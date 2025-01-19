SportsHockey

Oilers captain McDavid to have hearing with NHL after match penalty for cross-check

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) prepares to shoot as Vancouver Canucks' Derek Forbort (27) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/ETHAN CAIRNS

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers also will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. The league said the dates and times of the hearings have yet to be determined.

Both incidents occurred Saturday night during a melee at the end of the Canucks’ 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Vancouver.

McDavid was given a match penalty when he slammed his stick into Garland’s head after the players got tangled up with the clock winding down and the Oilers looking for the tying goal.

Myers also received a match penalty when he hit Bouchard in the face with his stick as the Edmonton defenseman approached him.

Every other skater on the ice received a minor penalty for roughing.

A match penalty is given when officials determine a player has intentionally injured — or tried to injure — an opponent. The sanction carries an automatic suspension until the NHL’s commissioner weighs in.

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/ETHAN CAIRNS

