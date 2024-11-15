SportsHockey

Connor McDavid scores to become the 4th-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 1000th point, against...

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 1000th point, against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. Credit: AP/JASON FRANSON

By The Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, scoring early in the second period in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old McDavid reached the milestone in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656.

McDavid has 341 goals and 659 assists. He's the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 points.

On the milestone goal, McDavid took a pass from Leon Draisaitl on a 2-on-1 break and beat goalie Scott Wedgewood with a shot to the near post to tie it at 1.

McDavid added point No. 1,001 in overtime with an assist on Darnell Nurse’s second goal of the game.

McDavid had six goals and 13 assists this season.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME