Crosby's point streak snapped vs. Isles

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Sidney Crosby’s 25-game points streak was snapped by the New York Islanders and goalie Rick DiPietro, who stopped the Pittsburgh captain and the rest of the Penguins’ high-powered offense in a 2-1 shootout victory Wednesday night.

Crosby had at least a point in every game since Nov. 3 at Dallas. The run, in which Crosby had 26 goals and 24 assists, was the longest in the NHL since Quebec’s Mats Sundin had a 30-game streak during the 1992-93 season.

Crosby also had scored a goal in five consecutive games before being shut down by the Islanders, the team he has victimized the most with 62 points in 33 career games.

Crosby was denied on Pittsburgh’s second shootout attempt when DiPietro blocked a shot with his pad.