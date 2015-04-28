Detroit Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall suspended for Game 7

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall was suspended by the NHL on Tuesday for Game 7 of the Red Wings' playoff series against Tampa Bay for charging Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Kronwall knocked off Kucherov's helmet with the high hit late in the second period Monday night in Detroit in the Lightning's 5-2 victory in Game 6. No penalty was called and Kucherov took seven shifts in the third.

"I thought it was a good hit," Detroit coach Mike Babcock said before the suspension was announced. "Kucherov was leaning back trying to get out of the way. Kroner's foot was on the ice when he made contact."

Game 7 is Wednesday night at Tampa Bay.