Detroit Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall suspended for Game 7

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning pursues Niklas Kronwall #55 of the Detroit Red Wings as he circles behind the net with the puck during the second period in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 25, 2015 in Tampa. Credit: Getty Images / Joel Auerbach

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall was suspended by the NHL on Tuesday for Game 7 of the Red Wings' playoff series against Tampa Bay for charging Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Kronwall knocked off Kucherov's helmet with the high hit late in the second period Monday night in Detroit in the Lightning's 5-2 victory in Game 6. No penalty was called and Kucherov took seven shifts in the third.

"I thought it was a good hit," Detroit coach Mike Babcock said before the suspension was announced. "Kucherov was leaning back trying to get out of the way. Kroner's foot was on the ice when he made contact."

Game 7 is Wednesday night at Tampa Bay.

