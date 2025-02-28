Troy Terry and Ryan Strome lead the surging Ducks' rally for a 5-2 victory over Canucks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Frank Vatrano, Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Strome scored in the second period and the surging Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive home victory.

Jackson LaCombe got a 4-on-4 goal late in the third period for Anaheim, and Troy Terry added an empty-net goal to wrap up the Ducks' eighth win in 11 games. Terry and Strome finished with a goal and two assists apiece.

Lukas Dostal made 22 saves in the Ducks' first home game in 3 1/2 weeks.

Tyler Myers and Pius Suter scored in the first period for the Canucks, who then allowed five unanswered goals to fall to 1-3-0 on their five-game road trip.

Arturs Silovs stopped 20 shots.

Myers beat Dostal with Vancouver's first shot less than 3 1/2 minutes in. Suter added his 15th goal in a scramble moments later.

But Vatrano beat Silovs for his 18th goal early in the second period, and Gauthier evened it with the 12th goal of his rookie season.

Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

LaCombe added his 10th goal with 4:14 to play.

Takeaways

Canucks: The good feelings evaporated from Wednesday's win at Los Angeles. The collapse was ugly, but they also lost their 26th consecutive game when trailing after two periods.

Ducks: Dostal probably should have been better on both of Vancouver's first-period goals. The Czech netminder is in a slump right when co-starter John Gibson is out with an injury.

Key moment

Strome put the Ducks ahead late in the second, converting a pass from Mason McTavish at the top of the slot for his ninth goal.

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brian Dumoulin (6) chases Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

Key stat

The Ducks have earned a point in nine of their last 11 games during their franchise's most productive stretch of play since November 2021.

Up next

Both teams play rivals on Saturday. The Canucks visit Seattle, and the Ducks host Chicago.