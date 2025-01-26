Ducks goaltender John Gibson suffers upper-body injury during 1st period

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ducks goaltender John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of Saturday night's game against the Nashville Predators and was replaced between periods.

Lukas Dostal took over netminding duties at the start of the second period. Gibson made nine saves in the first period as the Ducks had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

It is the second time this season Gibson has left a game due to injury. He was hit in the right eye by a stick blade during a Dec. 23 game against the Vegas Golden Knights and missed the next two games.

Gibson also was out for the first 12 games of the regular season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Gibson came into Saturday's game with an 8-8-2 record in 20 games, a 2.76 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. He has 201 career victories with the Ducks and is five away from tying Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the most wins in franchise history.