Troy Terry gets the last-minute winner in the Ducks' late rally to stun NHL-best Winnipeg 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored with 24 seconds left and the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 3-2 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Frank Vatrano scored his second goal with 4:46 left for the Ducks, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 19. Anaheim won in regulation for the first time in three weeks.

Lukas Dostal stopped 21 shots for the Ducks.

Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who had won five of seven. Eric Comrie made 28 saves, but the seldom-used backup goalie remained winless in six starts since Nov. 1.

Vatrano tied it when his long shot banked off the skate of Vladislav Namestnikov and beat Comrie.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba made his home debut for the Ducks, who acquired the former Rangers captain 12 days ago. The game also was Anaheim's first at home since trading 15-year veteran defenseman Cam Fowler to St. Louis.

Takeaways

Jets: The NHL's best team again had plenty of time to recover from another sluggish start in California, but it followed up Tuesday's comeback in San Jose by blowing a late lead.

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates his goal with the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

Ducks: They did little with a major shot advantage in the first two periods, but the team ranked 31st in the NHL in goals per game delighted its fans with that late offensive burst.

Key moment

Vatrano got an assist on the winning goal when he broke up a pass between Jets defensemen Haydn Fleury and Neil Pionk deep in Winnipeg’s end. Terry pounced on the puck and scored his ninth goal in front.

Key stat

Winnipeg didn’t record a shot on goal until nearly 11 1/2 minutes into the first period, and it didn’t manage its first shot in the second period until nearly 10 minutes had elapsed.

Up next

Winnipeg hosts Minnesota on Saturday night, and Anaheim hosts Colorado on Friday night.