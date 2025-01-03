Troy Terry scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT to lift the Ducks past the Jets, 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game at 3:34 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Terry added an assist in a three-point night, Radko Gudas and Leo Carlsson also scored and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for Anaheim. The Ducks improved to 16-17-4.

Gudas forced overtime when his screened shot from the point beat Connor Hellebuyck with 1:10 left in regulation and the Gibson off for an extra attacker.

Alex Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead with a wraparound with 2:44 left.

Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost two in a row to fall to 27-11-2.

Takeaways

Ducks: After allowing the first goal just 33 seconds into the game, they hung tough enough to tie it at 2 in the second, then rebounded from a late 3-2 deficit.

Jets: Jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, only to watch it disappear early in the second period.

Anaheim Ducks' Jackson LaCombe (2) defends against Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) in front of goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Key moment

After Iafallo gave the Jets a 3-2 lead with 2:44 left, Gudas tied it with a screened shot from the point.

Up next

The Ducks are at Edmonton on Friday night. The Jets continue their eight-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.