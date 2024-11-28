Gibson stops 42 shots as the Ducks beat the Kraken 5-2
SEATTLE — John Gibson made a season-high 42 saves and Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Killorn, Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had dropped eight straight against Seattle. They rebounded from a 3-2 loss to the Kraken at home Monday night.
Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason scored in the first period for Anaheim.
Seattle erased the 2-0 deficit on goals from Eeli Tolvanen at 16:34 of the first and Oliver Bjorkstrand at 8:58 of the second. Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots.
Killorn put the Ducks ahead for good with a wrist shot at 10:02 of the second after Mason McTavish got the puck along the boards and Zegras found an open Killorn.
Gauthier made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 19:23, and Killorn assisted on Zegras' goal at 13:55 of the third.
Takeaways
Ducks: Gibson stopped a short-handed breakaway in the third period and improved to 4-0 this season.
Kraken: Seattle had trouble connecting on passes in the offensive zone.
Key moment
After the Kraken tied it 2-all, the Ducks won the ensuing faceoff and began dominating possession again until Killorn scored the go-ahead goal 64 seconds later.
Key stat
Anaheim finished with a 34-21 advantage in hits during a game that got chippy late.
Up next
Anaheim returns home for a Friday matinee against the Los Angeles Kings.
Seattle begins a home-and-home against the Sharks on Friday afternoon in San Jose.