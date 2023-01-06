Edmonton 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 22 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 9:26 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 3 (McDavid), 18:40 (sh). Penalties_Wotherspoon, NYI (Tripping), 3:13; Lee, NYI (Interference), 7:57; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Hooking), 17:19.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 11 (Cizikas, Bailey), 4:42. 4, Edmonton, Holloway 2 (McLeod, Broberg), 8:34. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 18 (Nugent-Hopkins, Draisaitl), 15:17. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 4 (Mayfield), 19:07. Penalties_Nurse, EDM (Cross Checking), 16:15.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Slashing), 1:37; Raty, NYI (Delay of Game), 10:37; Pulock, NYI (Slashing), 19:11.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-11-7_22. Edmonton 18-9-11_38.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 4.

