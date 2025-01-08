Evgeni Malkin misses Penguins game against the Blue Jackets with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin missed Tuesday’s home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury.

The team announced before the game that Malkin is considered day to day. Malkin participated in Tuesday’s morning skate, but not the pregame warmup.

It’s the first time the 38-year-old Malkin has missed a game since the 2021-22 season, a streak of 209 consecutive games, which was the 12th-longest in team history.

Malkin, who scored his 500th goal and 1,300th NHL point earlier this season, has eight goals and 32 points in 41 games played.