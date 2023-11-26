MacKinnon, Prosvetov key Avalanche's 3-1 win over Flames

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Ryan Johansen added a goal and Jonathan Drouin had a first-period power-play score for Colorado, the seventh straight game in which the Avalanche scored on the power play.

Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2. The Flames outshot the Avalanche 16-6 in the third period but Prosvetov turned away one scoring chance after another to help preserve the win. “It wasn’t a ton of work but at times during the game there were some flurries and I thought he was outstanding,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “He looked really quick and strong and covers a lot of net. He's a big guy." Both teams were stretched physically coming into the game, completing the back end of a back-to-back set.

“I think we had a few guys lacking a little bit of energy tonight as I’m sure they did,” said Bednar. “They played last night, too. So, if you’re ever going to get a back to back, it’s nice that both teams are not playing on full tanks.

"But I thought our overall team effort was pretty good. The penalty kill was great. Again, we got a good goaltending performance. We scored some timely goals. They came at us in the third. But we had a couple of shifts and a couple of flurries ourselves so we could build that lead up.”

Calgary shook off a bit of a slow start, attacking the Colorado zone through the final two periods. “They're a good team and they're not giving you much,” said Calgary's Rasmus Andersson. “But we kept pushing and pushing, and today that wasn't enough.” Colorado extended its lead to 2-0 when Johansen chased down a loose puck deep in Calgary’s zone, carrying it with speed behind the net ahead of Flames defenders and knocking in a wraparound shot at 10:10 of the second. “I was running out of options quick,” Johansen said. “I felt like it was an impossible angle to score from on my backhand. So I thought the next best thing would be a wraparound and it worked out.”

The Flames broke through for a goal on Backlund’s wrist shot from up close off a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau at 12:03 of the second.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Miles Wood, left, moves the puck past Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Colorado answered 34 seconds later as MacKinnon pulled up just inside the blue line and wristed a shot past goalie Dan Vladar, who had 21 saves. Cale Makar picked up the puck in Calgary’s zone and got it out to Valeri Nichushkin, who shoveled a lead pass to MacKinnon to set up the long-distance score.

The Avalanche opened the scoring at 6:31 of the first with Drouin's goal. He got a centering pass from Mikko Rantanen and beat Vladar with a wrist shot from between the circles.

UP NEXT

Flames: Return home to host the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, right, drives past Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Avalanche: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.