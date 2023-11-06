SportsHockey

Flames' Mangiapane suspended 1 game by NHL for cross-checking Kraken's McCann

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) holds his head...

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) holds his head after he was hit by Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) as defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/John Froschauer

NEW YORK — Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Sunday for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann on Saturday night.

Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty midway through the first period in the Flames' 6-3 victory in Seattle. The suspension will cost Mangiapane $30,208.

McCann was down when Mangiapane cross-checked his head into the ice. After a brief break, McCann returned to the game.

Mangiapane has four goals and three assists in 11 games this season.

