With Bobrovsky and his wife expecting a baby, Panthers recall Driedger from AHL's Charlotte

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) acknowledges the crowd after...

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) acknowledges the crowd after an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are keeping starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at home to start a two-game road trip and sending standout rookie Mackie Samoskevich down to the minors.

There's an excellent reason for both moves.

With Bobrovsky and his wife expecting a baby, the Panthers recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Monday and loaned Samoskevich to the Checkers to ensure that the move would be salary-cap compliant.

The Panthers play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Bobrovsky is 11-5-1 this season for the defending Stanley Cup champions. Samoskevich has five goals — three of them game-winners — in his last 13 games, and the Panthers are 5-0-0 when he gets a goal.

