Flyers' rookie Matvei Michkov is healthy scratch against Lightning

Philadelphia Flyers' Matvei Michkov reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov was a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a move coach John Tortorella described as “just part of the process” in the young player's development.

Michkov, 19, was the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft and is second on the Flyers with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games.

“With young guys they can watch games, too, as far as development,” Tortorella said before the game. “It's trying to help him.”

Michkov was NHL rookie of the month for October, but only has one assist in his past five games.

The Flyers, meanwhile, entered Thursday night in last place in the Metropolitan Division with nine points in 13 games.

