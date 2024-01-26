Flyers sign Owen Tippet to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA — Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms on a $49.6 million, eight-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract had not yet been announced. The extension carries a $6.2 million cap hit through the 2031-32 NHL season.

Tippett, 24, is ranks second among Flyers players in goals with 18 and is tied for second in points with 30 in 46 games. He scored in highlight-reel fashion last week against the Dallas Stars, passing the puck to himself around the boards, skating around a defender and lifting a backhander past goaltender Jake Oettinger.

The Peterborough, Ontario, has been with Philadelphia since the team acquired him from Florida at the 2022 trade deadline in the deal that sent longtime captain Claude Giroux to the Panthers.

Sportsnet and TSN in Canada first reported the contract.