Matvei Michkov scores in OT, the Flyers rally to beat the Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario — Matvei Michkov scored from a sharp angle at the side the goal at 4:05 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink tied it for Philadelphia midway through the third period with goals in a 2:03 span. Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored. Ivan Fedotov made 33 saves.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa, coming off road victories over Boston and Toronto. Linus Ullmark made 14 saves.

Takeaways

Flyers: The Flyers won after allowing two power-play goals.

Senators: The Senators have outshot their opponents 111-62 over their last three games.

Key moment

Brink’s third-period goal on a drive to the net tied it with 7:15 left in the third.

Key stat

The Senators scored on two of their six power plays and are 16 for 54 on the season.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov (82) stretches out with his pads to make a save as Ottawa Senators right wing Adam Gaudette (81) looks for the rebound behind the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario. Credit: AP/Justin Tang

Up next

The Flyers host Buffalo on Saturday night to open a five-game homestand. The Senators are at Carolina on Saturday night.