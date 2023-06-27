Former captain Ryan Getzlaf named player development coordinator by Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former captain Ryan Getzlaf is now the player development coordinator for the Anaheim Ducks.

Getzlaf served as Anaheim's captain for 12 seasons (2010-22). He is also the all-time leading scorer in franchise history with 1,019 points, including 737 assists, and played in a team-record 1,157 games.

In his new role, Getzlaf will assist Director of Player Development Jim Johnson in preparing prospects in Anaheim's system for a career in professional hockey

Getzlaf played 17 seasons for the Ducks after being the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft.

“I am so excited to be back in a role where I feel I can help our young players, who are the focal point of both the future and present of our hockey club,” Getzlaf said in a statement. “This opportunity will give me the chance to help them in the critical years of their development and share the many years of experiences that I have had."