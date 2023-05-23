SportsHockey

Germany shuts out France 5-0 to clinch spot in quarterfinals at ice hockey world championships

Germany's John Peterka, right, tries to score past France's goalie...

Germany's John Peterka, right, tries to score past France's goalie Sebastian Ylonen during the group A match between Germany and France at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Pavel Golovkin

By The Associated Press

TAMPERE, Finland — Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game on Tuesday to clinch a place in the quarterfinals at the ice hockey world championship.

John Peterka a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Nederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.

The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.

Slovakia kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga, Latvia. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later Tuesday.

The United States and Sweden face off later for the top spot in Group A and co-host Finland plays Denmark. In Group B, Canada takes on the Czech Republic.

