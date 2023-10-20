SportsHockey

Golden Knights beat Jets 5-3 for 5th straight win to open season

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets...

Vegas Golden Knights' Brett Howden (21) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

By The Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jack Eichel broke a tie on a power play with 4:36 left and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory to open the season.

After Eichel gave Vegas a 4-3 lead, Nicolas Roy capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:03 remaining.

Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden and Alec Martinez also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 36 shots.

Alex Iafallo scored twice for Winnipeg and Cole Perfetti added a goal. Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves.

The games was a rematch of Vegas' 4-1 series victory last season in the first round of the playoffs.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights'...

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/JOHN WOODS

Jets: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME