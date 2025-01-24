Stone scores 19 seconds into game, Hertl scores in 4th straight, and Vegas downs St. Louis 4-2

ST. LOUIS — Mark Stone scored 19 seconds into the game and had an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Victor Olofsson, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl also added goals while Ilya Samsonov made 15 saves as Vegas won for the second time in its last eight games.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas scored goals and Joel Hofer made 27 saves for St. Louis, which beat the Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout Monday night in Las Vegas.

Hertl, who scored into an empty net with 27 seconds left, has scored in each of his last four games and has six goals and five assists over a seven-game point streak.

Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season on a power play 6:30 into the second period to put Vegas ahead 3-1.

Kyrou scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season to put cut St. Louis’ deficit to 2-1 just 1:28 after Olofsson scored his 11th goal of the season 8:54 into the first period.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Played a sound defensive game after allowing at least three goals in every game of its four-game winless streak.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) battle for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Blues: Struggled to generate offense all night after falling behind 19 seconds into the game. St. Louis was outshot 24-8 over the first two periods.

Key Moment

Vegas took control of the game early when Cam Fowler turned the puck over to Stone on a clearing attempt, leading to Stone’s early goal.

Key Stat

Vegas is now 4-0-0 this season when holding an opponent to fewer than 20 shots on goal.

Up Next

Golden Knights: At Dallas on Friday night.

Vegas Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson (95) looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Blues: Host Dallas on Saturday night.