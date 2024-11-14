Nicolas Roy, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev score and Golden Knights hold on to beat Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Nicolas Roy, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev all scored, and the Vegas Golden Knights held on late to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Shea Theordore had two assists and Adin Hill made 22 saves for Vegas. Jack Eichel got his 20th assist of the season, second-most in the NHL.

Brock McGinn and Frank Vatrano scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal made 37 saves and Brett Leason had two assists for Anaheim.

Vatrano’s goal with 13 seconds left in the third period brought the Ducks within one, but they couldn’t get another shot off before the final buzzer.

The Golden Knights outshot the Ducks 40-24.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Eichel continues to rack up points. The 28-year-old center has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last four games and has surged up the league leaderboard. He now ranks third in the NHL with 25 points behind only Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov.

Ducks: Dostal has taken a step back in November after a dominant October. The 23-year-old goalie has allowed 4.71 goals per game through four November starts, all losses. He gave up 1.99 goals per game in eight October starts.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz, right, and Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Key moment

Leason committed a high-sticking penalty with the score tied 1-1 early in the second period. Just 15 seconds into the power play, Hertl banged home a rebound to give Vegas the lead for good.

Key stat

The Ducks went 0 for 3 on the power play. They are now 6 for 51 (11.8%) on the season, tied for the worst power-play percentage in the NHL.

Up Next

Golden Knights visit Utah on Friday, while Ducks host Detroit to finish a six-game homestand.