Eichel scores shootout winner as Golden Knights top Flyers 5-4

PHILADELPHIA — Jack Eichel got the lone goal in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Monday night.

Ilya Samsonov followed up a 32-save performance by stopping all three shootout attempts.

Eichel scored in the second period, and Ivan Barbashev, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vegas, which won its third straight.

Emil Andrae scored his first career goal for Philadelphia, and Matvei Michkov netted his eighth goal of the season — the most among NHL rookies. He also leads the NHL in points among rookies with 17.

Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers.

Ivan Fedotov made 26 saves for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Noah Hanifin had a rough night for Vegas, as he was on the ice for all four of Philadelphia's goals.

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, cannot score against Vegas Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Flyers: Frost added an assist on Michkov's goal. It was his second multipoint game of the season.

Key moment

Frost had a chance to win the game for the Flyers on the power play late in the third period but missed a wide-open net from the doorstep. Vegas was able to keep it tied, killed off another penalty in overtime, and pulled out the victory in the shootout.

Key stat

Samsonov gave up four goals on the first 14 shots he faced. He then stopped the next 25 shots he faced, including the three in the shootout. He made a sprawling glove save on Travis Sanheim in overtime.

Up next

The Golden Knights wrap up a five-game road trip in Colorado on Wednesday. The Flyers visit Nashville the same night.