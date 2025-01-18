Seth Jarvis scores twice as Carolina Hurricanes push past Vegas Golden Knights 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis scored in the second and third periods to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday night.

Jarvis had a clean-up goal from the top of the crease for his first score, then finished off a two-on-one chance at the 6:09 mark of the third.

Jackson Blake also scored in the third off the stick of Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin, helping the Hurricanes score three straight goals after falling behind 1-0. Pyotr Kochetkov withstood a stream of first-period shots before finishing with 29 saves for Carolina, including a stop on Keegan Kolesar's second-period penalty shot to deny Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Tomas Hertl scored early in the second to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. Shea Theodore added a power-play goal with teammate Mark Stone screening Kochetkov at the top of the crease, bringing Vegas within 3-2 midway through the third.

Adin Hill finished with 25 saves for Vegas.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas entered the week tied for the NHL lead with 61 points, but the Golden Knights have now lost four of five games.

Hurricanes: Carolina ended a two-game skid after falling at home to Anaheim in overtime last Sunday and then at Buffalo on Wednesday.

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates after his goal with teammates Jordan Staal, left, and Sebastian Aho, back right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

Key moment

Jarvis provided what turned out to be the winning margin, coming when Jordan Martinook stole a pass in the slot to start the rush. Captain Jordan Staal pushed it up the left side then sent it across to Jarvis, who slipped the puck inside the post as Hill tried to recover for the 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Vegas kept the pressure on Kochetkov in the first period and took a 13-7 edge in shots, but none found the net.

Up Next

The Golden Knights play Saturday night at Chicago. The Hurricanes' next game is also against the Blackhawks, coming Monday night in the first of two straight road games.