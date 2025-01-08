Stone leads Golden Knights past Sharks 4-2 for 3rd straight win

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Zach Whitecloud, Victor Olofsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help Vegas extend its winning streak to three games. Shea Theodore had two assists.

William Eklund had a goal and an assist for San Jose. Timothy Liljegren also scored.

Olofsson gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead on a power play at 1:10 of the third period. His ninth goal came on a slap shot from the circle off a backhand pass from Jack Eichel.

Liljegren's power-play goal trimmed it to 3-2 at 10:41, but Hertl sealed it with an empty-netter.

Vegas goalie Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves. Sharks netminder Alexandar Georgiev turned back 38 shots.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas has won nine of its last 10 games and 13 of 15.

Sharks: After opening the calendar year with two consecutive wins, San Jose lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Key moment

Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund was called for slashing with three seconds left in the second period. The penalty set up Olofsson’s pivotal goal.

Key stat

Stone’s goal was his 100th with the Golden Knights, and it came in his 300th game with the team. Stone eclipsed 600 career points Saturday in a 3-1 win against Buffalo. Vegas' captain has three goals and four assists in three games against San Jose this season.

Up next

Vegas hosts the New York Rangers on Thursday. San Jose plays at Utah on Friday.