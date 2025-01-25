Robertson scores twice, Benn adds tally as Stars beat Golden Knights 4-3

DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored twice, captain Jamie Benn tipped in a goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night.

Roope Hintz also scored and Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists apiece as the Stars evened the season series 1-1 in matchup of teams that have also split two playoff meetings the past two seasons.

Jake Oettinger made 18 saves, including a sprawling glove save to his left on a point-blank attempt by Pavel Dorofeyev with 22 seconds remaining.

Jack Eichel scored twice and Shea Theodore added a goal for the Golden Knights, who started the night still atop the Pacific Division but dropped to 2-6-1 in their past nine games.

Mark Stone had three assists for Vegas, and Tomas Hertl added a helper to tie his career-best, eight-game point streak from 2021-22 with San Jose. Adin Hill finished with 23 saves.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas extended a franchise record by scoring on the power play in an eighth consecutive game, but Victor Olofsson's club-best road point streak ended at 10 games. The Golden Knights went 2 for 3 against the NHL's best penalty-killing team.

Stars: Robertson's second multigoal game of the season gave him 17, three behind Hintz. The club's team leader answered Eichel's game-opening goal with his 20th, also on the power play, in the first period.

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Key moment

Vegas' Noah Hanifin had a breakaway chance coming out of the penalty box in the second period but missed right on an open net. Robertson scored his first 26 seconds later for Dallas' first lead.

Key stat

Johnston tied his career best with a six-game point streak.

Up next

Stars play at St. Louis on Saturday, and Golden Knights host Florida on Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL game Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

This corrects a previous version with Jake Oettinger's save being with his glove, not his pad.