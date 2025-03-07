AHL suspends Syracuse's Maxim Groshev for 10 games for using racial language at an opponent

Syracuse Crunch forward Maxim Groshev was suspended 10 games Friday by the American Hockey League for using what the AHL termed “racially insensitive language” toward an opponent.

The game in question occurred Saturday against Rochester.

Because Groshev already sat out one game, he will be eligible to return to play March 30. He also can appeal the remainder of his suspension after eight games if he takes part in the NHL's Player Inclusion Coalition and makes what is deemed by AHL President and CEO Scott Howson as sufficient progress in the training program.

“The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct, and believes that individual inclusion learning is a key element of improving league-wide culture,” the league said in a statement.

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Groshev in the third round of the 2020 draft. This is his second season with the Lightning's top minor-league affiliate.

He has five goals and six assists in 46 games this season. Groshev registered 10 goals and 20 assists in 67 games last season.

He has yet to play a regular-season game for the Lightning.