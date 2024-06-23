Hershey Bears move within win of 13th Calder Cup title, beating Coachella Valley 3-2 in Game 5

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Jimmy Huntington broke a tie with 3:15 left and the defending champion Hershey Bears moved within a victory of their record-extending 13th Calder Cup title, rallying to beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 on Saturday night in Game 5.

Huntington took a short pass from Alex Limoges and beat goalie Chris Driedger for his second goal of the game. Hardy Häman Aktell tied it for Hershey at 8:26 of the third, carrying the puck up the ice and firing a long wrist shot that got over Driedger’s blocker.

The American Hockey League championship series shifts back to Hershey for Game 6 on Monday night and, if necessary, Game 7 on Wednesday night. Last season in the final, Hershey — the Washington Capitals’ top farm team — beat first-year Coachella Valley 3-2 in overtime at home in Game 7.

Hunter Shepard made 24 saves for the Bears.

Kole Lind and Ryan Winterton scored for Coachella Valley, and Driedger stopped 17 shots. The Firebirds were perfect at home in the playoffs before dropping Games 4 and 5.

The Firebirds' Dan Bylsma coached his final game at Acrisure Arena before fully taking over as coach of the parent Seattle Kraken.

Winterton gave Coachella Valley a 2-1 lead at 4:43 of the third period. Cameron Hughes took control off a turnover and slid a pass across the slot to Winterton for a quick wrist shot to the far side.

Lind opened the scoring off a rebound midway through the first period. Huntington tied it with 1.3 seconds left in the period, knocking his own rebound past Driedger.