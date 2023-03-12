Hischier leads Devils to 3-1 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL — Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Saturday night.

Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the Devils get their sixth win in eight games (6-1-1) and move two points behind Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes lost 4-0 to Vegas. Akira Schmid had 23 saves.

Denis Gurianov scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 34 saves. The Canadiens have lost six straight (0-4-2).

Bastian picked up a loose puck behind the goal, came around the right side, turned and fired a shot past Allen for his sixth goal of the season to put the Devils up 1-0 at 8:24 of the first period.

Hischier made it 2-0 with 1:01 left in the opening period as he redirected a pass in from from Damon Severson for his 28th.

The Canadiens got on the scoreboard with 1:37 left in the second as Rem Pitlick stole the puck away from Devils defenseman Damon Severson behind the goal line and sent a pass in front for Gurianov, who quickly beat Schmid for his fourth.

Tatar capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 90 seconds remaining in the third period. It was his 15th goal.

New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Montreal. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Carolina on Sunday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Monday night to finish a four-game homestand.