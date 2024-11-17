Hurricanes wait on status of injured goalie Frederik Andersen

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are dealing with an unspecified injury to goaltender Frederik Andersen that could keep him out for an extended period.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that surgery is a possibility. He also said the hope was he would be “week to week” but that it was positioned to be “way longer.” Brind’Amour added that Andersen’s absence has nothing to do with the blood-clotting condition that sidelined him for much of the regular season last year.

Andersen hasn’t played since Oct. 26.

Carolina is also without goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who left Wednesday night’s game at Utah with a minor ailment. The Hurricanes called up Yaniv Perets, who served as backup to Spencer Martin on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.

The Hurricanes also announced earlier Saturday that forward Seth Jarvis has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday with an upper-body injury. He had four goals and seven assists across the first 10 games.