Ehlers, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Hurricanes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor each had a goal and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

Mark Scheifele had two assists and Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for Winnipeg, which won its second straight after a three-game skid.

Martin Necas scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves. The Hurricanes had earned points in four straight games (3-0-1).

After being outshot 12-0 through the first 16 1/2 minutes of the game, the Jets opened the scoring with only their second shot on goal. Ehlers set Connor up alone in front of Raanta and he beat him cleanly with 3:02 left in the first period. It was his 15th of the season.

Brossoit looked sharp in the opening period when he faced 15 shots, many of them dangerous chances for the Hurricanes. He was forced to stop a point-blank shot from Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen in the first minute.

Raanta robbed Winnipeg forward Gabe Vilardi, then stopped Scheifele on the rebound in the second minute of the second period.

The Jets made it 2-0 with 8:21 left in the second period as Ehlers capped off a pretty passing play from Connor to Scheifele, then to Ehlers in front for his seventh.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) attempts to shoot against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: AP/FRED GREENSLADE

Carolina pulled to 2-1 with 51 seconds left in the second period. Necas got credit for his seventh goal when Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo inadvertently knocked the puck into his own net.

Raanta stopped Connor on a clear breakaway with about seven minutes left in the game.

The Jets announced before the game that they had signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension.

UP NEXT

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) and Brett Pesce (22) keep the puck out of their net as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) watches during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: AP/FRED GREENSLADE

Hurricanes: At Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Jets: At Colorado on Thursday night.