Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov placed in concussion protocol

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) watches the puck go...

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) watches the puck go wide of the net during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday.

The 24-year-old netminder was knocked out of Thursday night's win against Anaheim in the second period after being bowled over by Isac Lundestrom in a pileup at the net. It comes as Kochetkov had won four straight starts to regroup after a rough stretch.

The Hurricanes have already been without Frederik Andersen since November because of a blood clotting issue, setting up Antti Raanta for more work. Brind'Amour said the Hurricanes would recall prospect Yaniv Perets ahead of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

