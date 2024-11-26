Hurricanes rally with 5-goal third period, beating the Stars 6-4

RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored on the power play with 2:07 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Dallas Stars 6-4 on Monday night behind a five-goal third period.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Brent Burns and Sebastian Aho also scored in the third for Carolina before Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left.

Spencer Martin, in just his fourth start of the season, made 15 saves as Carolina notched its eighth straight win at home.

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment and Miro Heiskanen had goals for Dallas.

The Hurricanes led 4-3 after Gostisbehere converted the team’s first power-play chance at 8:09 of the third. Heiskanen tied it with 5:14 left, setting the stage for a wild finish.

Seguin scored just 18 seconds into the game, converting off a giveaway in the Carolina zone.

Seth Jarvis, back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury, pulled the Hurricanes even at 6:36 of the first with a short-handed goal.

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) watches as the puck goes wide of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Miro Heiskanen (4) nearby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

Takeaways

Stars: While Dallas boasts one of the NHL’s top penalty-kill units, they failed to come through twice in the third period while squandering a two-goal cushion.

Hurricanes: Injuries to Frederik Andersen (knee surgery) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol) have raised concerns about Carolina’s goalie depth. With two more opponents on the docket this week in the Rangers and Panthers, that area will continue to be tested.

Key moment

The Hurricanes came out with renewed energy in the third. Aho’s goal 1:10 into the period sparked life into a team that had struggled to beat goalie Jake Oettinger early on.

Key stat

The Stars fell to 7-2 on the season when leading after one period.

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) chases the puck past Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) and goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

Up next

The Stars conclude a three-game road trip on Wednesday against Chicago, while the Hurricanes host the Rangers.