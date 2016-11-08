Adam Pelech better prepared for this stint with Islanders

Adam Pelech was a little better prepared for this call-up from the minors than he was last season, when he jumped right into the fray on a West Coast trip Nov. 13 for the first of his nine games with the Islanders.

“Last time I came up, I wasn’t really sure what the situation was, so I’m definitely more comfortable this time and looking forward to the opportunity,” said Pelech, 22.

He played pretty well in his first two stints in the NHL last season before requiring surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition in which blood vessels in the chest are constricted, and recovered in time to play the last two regular-season games. He was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs.

Pelech had a strong training camp this season, but like fellow rookie Ryan Pulock, he was hurt by not needing waivers and was sent to Bridgeport. Pelech had a goal and three assists in 10 games there, playing exclusively on the left side with Scott Mayfield.

On Monday night, in his first Islanders game in place of Travis Hamonic, who is out four to six weeks with a broken right thumb, Pelech moved to the right side to play with Nick Leddy.

“Once you get out there, you’re just playing hockey. It’s less about left and right; you’re just playing,” Pelech said. “I’m glad to be back and I’m fine with the right side.”

Canucks upset over hit

Vancouver came to Brooklyn off a wild 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday that featured a blindside hit by the Leafs’ Nazem Kadri on Daniel Sedin that Canucks management felt warranted a suspension. None was issued by the NHL’s department of player safety, and the Canucks took the unusual step of issuing a statement condemning the ruling.

“We disagree with the ruling this morning and are very disappointed,” general manager Jim Benning said Sunday. “However, we must accept it and put it behind us so we can focus on tomorrow’s game.”

Sedin played Monday night and scored the game’s first goal.