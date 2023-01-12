Islanders' Adam Pelech takes big step by skating with teammates

It was just a lightly attended, optional morning skate for the Islanders on Thursday. But it was a significant one with top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech working with teammates for the first time since suffering a suspected head injury on Dec. 6.

“He’s getting closer, whatever that closer might be, now that he’s back on the ice,” coach Lane Lambert said. “It’s a big step for us.”

Pelech missed his 16th game as the Islanders faced the Wild at UBS Arena on Thursday night.

The next step for the former All-Star, who began skating on his own last week, is to participate in a full team practice. That might be somewhat problematic given the Islanders’ upcoming schedule. They play four games in six nights starting Saturday and nine games in 16 days before their combined bye week/All-Star break.

So practice time will be limited.

“The schedule is demanding,” Lambert said. “We’ve got a lot of games in a short period of time.”

But just seeing Pelech on the ice with a handful of teammates bolstered the Islanders.

“It provided some energy, even today with just a morning skate with the guys,” Brock Nelson said. “It was fun to see him out there. Getting him back will be huge. Seeing the progression right now, it’s a good sign for us and uplifting for sure.”

The Islanders entered Thursday 6-6-3 without Pelech.

Isles files

Right wing Kyle Palmieri (upper body) also participated in the optional morning skate as he continues to work with teammates. He missed his 12th game and 22nd out of the last 23. “He just needs to feel confident and comfortable that he’s ready to play,” Lambert said. “That’s getting closer." . . . Thursday marked Law Enforcement Memorial Night at UBS Arena with the Islanders donating $10 for each ticket sold to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund . . . Left wing Ross Johnston remained a healthy scratch.