Ryan Pulock, Adam Pelech separated as Islanders coach Lane Lambert looks for defensive zone breakouts

Coach Lane Lambert is still looking for improvement in how the Islanders exit their defensive zone. As a result, he altered two of his three defense pairs for Wednesday night’s game against the Jets at UBS Arena.

The longstanding top-pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock were separated, with Pelech skating with Scott Mayfield and Pulock paired with Alexander Romanov. Sebastian Aho remained with Noah Dobson.

“I think we can move the puck out of our zone a little better,” Lambert said. “We’ve talked about it. There’s moments when we do it very well. And then there’s other moments when we don’t. It’s a five-man game, it’s not just the defense pairs.”

Pulock said, regardless of the pairs, the on-ice communication needed to be better.

“It’s the biggest area that we can be better at, as a team and as a defense corps, is talking to each other and helping each other out,” Pulock said. “Just being available for each other.”

Both Lambert and his predecessor, Barry Trotz, have relied upon the Pelech-Pulock pairing for many of the game’s key situations.

The Islanders went 7-9-5 from Dec. 9-Jan. 21 with Pelech sidelined because of a head injury. Lambert immediately put Pelech back with Pulock when he was healthy.

“At times, we’ve been good and I think there are times where we can be a little cleaner,” Pulock said. “For us and our standard, collectively, we could be better for each other.”

Isles files

C Otto Koivula was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport and C Andy Andreoff was returned to Bridgeport after playing in the Islanders’ previous three games…Lambert said neither C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (injured reserve upper body), who missed his fifth game, nor LW Josh Bailey (upper body), who missed his third, have resumed skating…D Parker Wotherspoon remained a healthy scratch.