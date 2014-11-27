Alex Ovechkin still gives the Islanders fits

Alex Ovechkin said the reason he left practice early on Tuesday was that "Just one part of my body [was] not doing too great. I feel better today."

So he was in the Capitals lineup Wednesday night against the Islanders, whom he has tormented for years.

Five of his 15 career overtime goals have come against the Islanders. With two power-play goals last night, he has amassed 19 points in 17 games at Nassau Coliseum. When he was asked what he likes about the place, he said, "Not much."

Referring to the Islanders' impending move, the Russian winger said: "It's old building. There's a lot of history here. I'm pretty sure some fans aren't going to like it, but for future, it's going to be good for Islanders teams."

His teammate Jack Hillen had a different take. "I love this building. I don't know why people rip on it," the defenseman said. "When the fans are here and they're loud, this is as tough a place to play as any. It's a great building, there's a lot of history here. I'll be sad to see it go."

Thanksgiving efficiencyWhen is Thanksgiving? In Canada, it is celebrated in October. "I know Bails usually has a turkey," Kyle Okposo, an American, said of Josh Bailey, a Canadian. But Bailey said, "I tend to just [celebrate] on the American Thanksgiving because our schedule is more favorable to that." He and his fiancee plan to go to Okposo's home Thursday.

Isles files

Thomas Hickey and Calvin de Haan returned for the Islanders, having missed the game Monday with stomach ailments. Hickey said, "I don't think I had ever watched my own team play on TV [before]."