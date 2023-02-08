Anthony Beauvillier will get closure when he faces Islanders Thursday

One last farewell remains for Anthony Beauvillier in his long goodbye to Long Island. So far this week, the former Islander has met with both president/general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Lane Lambert as well as many of his former teammates while stopping at his soon-to-be old residence to pack just enough clothes to take to Vancouver.

Thursday at UBS Arena, Beauvillier will face the Islanders as a Canuck in what will be an emotional night for both the player and the fan base that cheered him as he grew from teenager to NHL veteran over the course of seven-plus seasons. No doubt, his overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference finals in the last match at Nassau Coliseum will be featured prominently in a video tribute.

“My head’s not there yet,” Beauvillier said after the Canucks practiced on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. “It will definitely be something different. I’ve never really had that before. It will be good to see everyone and kind of turn the page on Thursday for good. So many great memories with these guys and with this organization.”

Beauvillier was traded to the Canucks along with Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected first-round pick for Bo Horvat on Jan. 30, receiving the call from Lamoriello while vacationing on a Caribbean island during the All-Star break. Naturally, Thursday night’s game will be equally emotional for Horvat, who signed an eight-year, $68 million deal and scored his first goal with his new team in his home debut as the Islanders extended their winning streak to four with a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night.

Raty was assigned to the Canucks’ AHL affiliate while Beauvillier made his Vancouver debut in Monday night’s 5-4 overtime road loss to the Devils. The Canucks play the Rangers at the Garden on Wednesday night.

“A lot of nerves,” Beauvillier said. “I’m so happy I got my first game and first couple of practices out of the way. It feels like it was my first practice of my first NHL training camp. It felt like my first game the other night. A lot of mixed emotions, saying goodbye to everyone but excited at the same time to be here and be part of this group.

“Everyone is so welcoming here. I feel like this is a really good group. It’s different being on the other side. You’re walking into their routine and trying to fit in.”

The trade surprised Beauvillier. But he’s taking motivation knowing the Canucks wanted him and he was part of the compensation for an elite player.

“You absolutely have to,” Beauvillier said. “That’s what I did. You’re in a room that wants you and that makes me feel good about myself and makes me feel good about my game. It feels like they believe in me and what I can do.”

Fittingly, Beauvillier’s last moment on ice as an Islander was setting up his best friend, Mathew Barzal, for the overtime winner in a 2-1 victory over Vegas at UBS Arena on Jan. 28.

“We did talk about it,” Beauvillier said. “It’s kind of crazy that that’s how I went out. I would have written it the other way, him passing to me and me scoring.”

Barzal has thrived as Horvat’s right wing in their first two games together.

But Barzal said Beauvillier will always be special to him.

“Me and Beau, we have a lot of awesome memories together,” Barzal said. “Growing up together, really. He’s a special person in my life and always will be. One of my favorite teammates of all time.”