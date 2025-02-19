The Islanders resume their season Sunday with two concerns 

Here are two concerns for the Islanders before the season resumes on Sunday night against the Stars at UBS Arena.

One, top-line right wing Anthony Duclair went into the NHL’s two-week hiatus for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament without a point in seven games and with just two goals and three assists in 21 games since returning from a 29-game absence for a lower-body injury.

“There’s always things you can work on, things you can adjust to,” Duclair said after Wednesday’s fast-paced, well-structured, 60-minute practice at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “This type of injury, it’s just staying mentally positive and doing the right things. Maybe just focusing on little details of the game. I think the rest will come.”

Two, backup goalie Marcus Hogberg (upper body/injured reserve) has yet to resume practicing with the Islanders. President/general manager Lou Lamoriello said on Feb. 1 when asked whether Hogberg would be back before the end of the NHL break, “Hopefully, he’ll be back pretty close to the end of the break.”

Sunday’s match starts a stretch of six games in 10 days for the Islanders that very well could make or break their playoff hopes and determine whether Lamoriello is a buyer or seller come the March 7 NHL trade deadline.

They need Hogberg available to give No. 1 goalie Ilya Sorokin some rest during the grueling stretch. Rookie Jakub Skarek allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-3 road loss to the Stanley Cup champion Panthers on Feb. 2 in his NHL debut. And they need production from Duclair to justify his spot alongside Bo Horvat and Anders Lee with Mathew Barzal (lower body/IR) sidelined indefinitely.

The Islanders have two more practices remaining before resuming their season. Coach Patrick Roy reported Hogberg has been on the ice working with goalie coach Piero Greco.

“When is he going to start skating with the big club, I have no idea,” Roy said.

Duclair, 29, signed a four-year, $14 million deal with the Islanders – his ninth NHL team in 11 seasons – to bolster the top line. But he was hurt in the fifth game and has acknowledged the injury will linger all season.

One benefit: He’s confident he won’t be traded this season after being part of three in-season trades during his career.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Duclair said. “My first year in New York, I want to give a good first impression. It’s out of my control. For myself, it’s just staying positive and trusting that it’s going to work out."

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body/IR) practiced for a second straight day in an orange, non-contact jersey but participated in all drills while paired with Scott Perunovich. Pulock, who has missed seven games, could potentially be activated for Sunday’s match. “He looked good,” Roy said. “We’ll make a decision upon on how things go this week and we’ll see for the game against Dallas…” Defenseman Noah Dobson (lower body/long-term injured reserve), who has missed nine games, was on the ice early working with teammates then exited before practice began. Roy said it was still unclear whether Dobson will be able to practice with the team before Sunday.