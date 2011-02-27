Capuano lets Isles have a little fun

Recognizing his team's effort in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Washington, coach Jack Capuano wanted the Islanders to have a fun day of practice Sunday. He opted for a unique intrasquad skills competition.

"I wanted to keep it light today. I try to think back as a player; we gave a pretty good effort against a pretty good team," Capuano said. "We have a young team, and I think mentally it can drain on most guys when they give it everything they've got against a great team and didn't get the results we want. I want to keep their spirits up; that's the main thing."

John Tavares and Bruno Gervais were selected as captains of the two teams, with Team Tavares prevailing in the four-event competition (rapid-fire shooting, speed, relay and shootout).

"Some guys aren't too happy with me right now because I didn't pick them," Tavares joked afterward. "I tried to pick guys depending on what they bring to the table. P.A. [Parenteau] is really good with the puck, so he was great in the puck relay; Frans [Nielsen] is great in the shootout, and then pick some guys that have some grit, some leadership. Happy we prevailed at the end."

Martinek on the move?

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday, but the Islanders are not expected to make a big splash, having traded defenseman James Wisniewski to Montreal and goaltender Dwayne Roloson to Tampa Bay earlier this season.

"From a coaching perspective, it's another day, honestly," Capuano said. "The players know it's a business. It's part of being at the best level in the world, the National Hockey League, and changes take place. They know that. We just try to keep them focused. It really hasn't even come up in our room; the guys aren't talking about it."

Newsday has been told that veteran defenseman Radek Martinek, 34, has drawn interest from around the league. He is making $1.5 million in the final year of his contract and could be a rental for a team looking to make a playoff push.

Martinek has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury suffered when he crashed into the boards against Florida last Monday. He has two goals and eight assists in 49 games.

"You never want to lose a guy. You become family in here, you care about each other," Tavares said, "but reality is we're trying to get better and it's part of the business, part of the game, and it's always nice once it's over."

Ice chips

Matt Moulson, Andrew MacDonald and Al Montoya did not practice. Capuano said they were given "maintenance days" after logging long minutes Saturday.